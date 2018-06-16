GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (CERN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 357.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,146 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,329,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,367,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,519,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,406,000 after buying an additional 420,942 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Cerner by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 716,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 290,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Cerner by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 457,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 253,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cerner from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.51.

In other Cerner news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $174,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,717,212.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $2,728,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $74,557,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,848 shares of company stock worth $16,650,169. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CERN stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $73.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

