Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Get Cerus alerts:

CERS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.44.

Shares of Cerus traded up $0.04, hitting $6.77, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,928. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cerus has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.22 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 111.19% and a negative net margin of 111.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $152,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,310.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,559.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,972 shares of company stock worth $1,913,341. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerus (CERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.