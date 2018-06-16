CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Director Burton Joel Ahrens Sells 5,000 Shares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Director Burton Joel Ahrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total transaction of C$24,500.00.

Burton Joel Ahrens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Burton Joel Ahrens sold 4,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$19,680.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Burton Joel Ahrens sold 3,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.14, for a total transaction of C$15,420.00.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions traded down C$0.23, hitting C$4.75, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 4,019,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,699. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$4.57 and a 1-year high of C$7.34.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$300.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.45 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.

CEU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. GMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 5th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.50.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

