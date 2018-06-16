Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 982 Shares of VANGUARD Intl E/Glb EX-US Rl Est Ix (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in VANGUARD Intl E/Glb EX-US Rl Est Ix (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD Intl E/Glb EX-US Rl Est Ix were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD Intl E/Glb EX-US Rl Est Ix by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD Intl E/Glb EX-US Rl Est Ix by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD Intl E/Glb EX-US Rl Est Ix by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 156,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD Intl E/Glb EX-US Rl Est Ix by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD Intl E/Glb EX-US Rl Est Ix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.64. 4,523,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,183. VANGUARD Intl E/Glb EX-US Rl Est Ix has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $65.20.

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD Intl E/Glb EX-US Rl Est Ix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD Intl E/Glb EX-US Rl Est Ix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.