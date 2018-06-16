Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 76,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 30th. National Securities upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

MAIN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. 202,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,546. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.24% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.19. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

