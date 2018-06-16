Cetera Advisors LLC Has $977,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,096 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,879,666 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,955,625,000 after acquiring an additional 585,430 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,483,493 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $485,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,286,126 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $542,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,296 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,310,517 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $478,473,000 after acquiring an additional 654,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $352,024,000 after acquiring an additional 109,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.18. 8,637,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,598,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUV. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.99 to $49.76 in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.04.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

