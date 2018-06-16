CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CEVA from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of CEVA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 768 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $31,872.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CEVA by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CEVA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 7.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 19.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 36,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA traded up $0.25, reaching $33.95, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 103,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,454. CEVA has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $755.52 million, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.91.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). CEVA had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

