CFun Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (CFUN)

CFun (CURRENCY:CFUN) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. CFun has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $328,470.00 worth of CFun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CFun token can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, EXX, Coinrail and Allcoin. In the last seven days, CFun has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003563 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018527 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00589474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00243227 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044882 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00093696 BTC.

About CFun

CFun’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. CFun’s official Twitter account is @CFunproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CFun is www.cfunproject.com.

Buying and Selling CFun

CFun can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Coinrail, Allcoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CFun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CFun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CFun using one of the exchanges listed above.

