Reviewing FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) & CGI Group (GIB)

CGI Group (NYSE: GIB) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get CGI Group alerts:

CGI Group has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CGI Group and FTI Consulting’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI Group $8.26 billion 2.18 $788.50 million $2.78 22.50 FTI Consulting $1.81 billion 1.31 $107.96 million $2.32 26.99

CGI Group has higher revenue and earnings than FTI Consulting. CGI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTI Consulting, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CGI Group and FTI Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI Group 9.31% 17.67% 9.76% FTI Consulting 7.15% 9.85% 5.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of CGI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CGI Group and FTI Consulting, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 FTI Consulting 0 0 0 0 N/A

CGI Group currently has a consensus target price of $73.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.75%. Given CGI Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CGI Group is more favorable than FTI Consulting.

Summary

CGI Group beats FTI Consulting on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CGI Group Company Profile

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services. The company also provides IT outsourcing services; and data analytics, enterprise application integration, enterprise architecture and content management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and geospatial solutions. In addition, it offers Asset & Resource Management, a solution suite for the utilities industry; Atlas360, a customer relationship management and business process solution; Collections360, a collections and debt management solution; Trade360, a trade solution; CommunityCare360; FlexProperty, an ERP solution for property management; Payments360; mobile workforce and outage management solutions, such as PragmaCAD and PragmaLINE; Ratabase, a solution for insurance companies; [email protected], a meter infrastructure management solution; Unify360; and Renewable Management System. The company serves communication, financial service, health, manufacturing, oil and gas, post and logistic, retail and consumer service, transportation, and utility industries, as well as government. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services. Its Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, intellectual property, trial, business insurance claims, and health solutions. The company's Economic Consulting segment provides financial, economic, and econometric consulting services; business and expert valuation, and expert testimony services; intellectual property and international arbitration services; economic and statistical analyses services; services related to public policy and regulated industries, and healthcare economics and policy; and network and economic impact analysis, and securities litigation and risk management services. Its Technology segment offers e-discovery management, managed document review, collections and digital forensics, information governance and compliance, investigations, and contract intelligence services, as well as e-discovery software. The company's Strategic Communications segment provides advice services relating to public affairs and government relations, M&A crisis communications and special situations, corporate reputation, people and change, digital and creative communications, capital markets communications, and strategy consulting and research. FTI Consulting, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.