Cable One Inc (CABO) SVP Sells $215,829.81 in Stock

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.03, for a total value of $215,829.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,240.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cable One traded up $6.37, reaching $702.23, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 67,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.25. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $597.40 and a 12 month high of $788.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.40. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 30.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4,106.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,886 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cable One by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $781.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.75.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

