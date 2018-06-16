Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW) Receives $55.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock traded down $0.52, reaching $56.09, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 8,366,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,140. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 31,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $1,719,638.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $136,997.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,252,770 shares of company stock worth $127,709,689. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,589,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,469,506,000 after buying an additional 5,731,627 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,834,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,879,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,386,000 after buying an additional 1,991,425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 179.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,194,000 after buying an additional 1,071,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,239,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

