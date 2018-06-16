Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 118.6% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 6,692.5% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $147,302.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,252,770 shares of company stock valued at $127,709,689 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock traded down $0.52, reaching $56.09, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 8,366,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

