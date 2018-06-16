Charles Stanley Group (CAY) PT Lowered to GBX 360 at Peel Hunt

Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) had its target price decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 390 ($5.19) to GBX 360 ($4.79) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.59) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Monday, April 16th.

Shares of Charles Stanley Group opened at GBX 383 ($5.10) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Charles Stanley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 305 ($4.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 434 ($5.78).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This is an increase from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $2.50.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

