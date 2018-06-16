ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.45 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000758 BTC on exchanges including Lbank, Binance, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00041040 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00377328 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000860 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000465 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003135 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00069423 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001598 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, Binance, EXX, BigONE, Coinnest, Lbank, OTCBTC, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.