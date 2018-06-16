Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

CLDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $74.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 9.12%. sell-side analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 61.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,516 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,018 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

