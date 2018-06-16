Cheapcoin (CRYPTO:CHEAP) Trading 45% Lower Over Last Week

Cheapcoin (CURRENCY:CHEAP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Cheapcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Cheapcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cheapcoin has traded 45% lower against the dollar. One Cheapcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00589084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00244440 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00045359 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00095801 BTC.

Cheapcoin Coin Profile

Cheapcoin’s official Twitter account is @cheapcrypto.

Buying and Selling Cheapcoin

Cheapcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheapcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheapcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheapcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

