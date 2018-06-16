Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) PT Raised to $55.00 at Bank of America

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAKE. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $52.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.97.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $590.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.76 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 14,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $764,666.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 93,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $4,845,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,110 shares of company stock worth $6,953,971 over the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 81,577 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

