Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) PT Raised to $60.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target boosted by analysts at Maxim Group from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.97.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.27.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $590.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $50,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 93,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $4,845,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,110 shares of company stock valued at $6,953,971. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $798,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 323,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after buying an additional 236,768 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

