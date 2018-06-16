JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304,991 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 221,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $37,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $18,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,383,000 after purchasing an additional 84,381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners traded up $0.34, reaching $35.84, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 5,417,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,147. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $36.82.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 266.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

