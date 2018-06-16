Cherokee’s (CHKE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of Cherokee (NASDAQ:CHKE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cherokee from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherokee from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.58.

Cherokee opened at $0.78 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Cherokee has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Cherokee (NASDAQ:CHKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 million. Cherokee had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 148.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cherokee stock. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherokee Inc (NASDAQ:CHKE) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,770,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,971 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 19.86% of Cherokee worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cherokee

Cherokee Inc markets, manages, and licenses fashion and lifestyle brands for apparel, footwear, home products, and accessories worldwide. It owns or represents Cherokee, Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Hawk Signature, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Completely Me by Liz Lange, Flip Flop Shops, Everyday California, Carole Little, Sideout, and other brands, as well as Saint Tropez-West, Chorus Line, All That Jazz, and Sideout Sport names.

