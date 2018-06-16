Brandes Investment Partners LP Trims Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,144 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,653,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,530,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,090,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,734 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Chevron by 7,575.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,920,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,497 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,707,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,746,000 after acquiring an additional 986,516 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Chevron by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,728,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $717,111,000 after acquiring an additional 955,014 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.61 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.05 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.52.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,223,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $37.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

In other news, EVP Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $3,260,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $3,110,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,500 shares of company stock worth $49,748,880 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.