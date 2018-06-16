Monsanto (MON) Shares Bought by Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Monsanto (NYSE:MON) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Monsanto accounts for 14.2% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned 0.06% of Monsanto worth $31,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monsanto by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. CQS Cayman LP lifted its stake in shares of Monsanto by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 880,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,746,000 after acquiring an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monsanto by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monsanto in the 1st quarter worth $2,513,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Monsanto by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

MON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Monsanto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Monsanto in a report on Monday, April 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monsanto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.61.

Monsanto remained flat at $$127.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Monsanto has a 12-month low of $114.19 and a 12-month high of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Monsanto had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Monsanto will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The Seeds and Genomics segment produces row crop seeds, including corn, soybean, cotton, and canola seeds under the DEKALB, Asgrow, and Deltapine brands; and vegetable seeds, such as tomato, pepper, melon, cucumber, squash, beans, broccoli, onions, lettuce, and others under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands.

