Chicago Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,543 U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 251,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 172,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 120,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $51.38. 17,352,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,764,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on USB. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

