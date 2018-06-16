Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 31st.

CHS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of Chico’s FAS opened at $8.44 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $561.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.99 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.26%. Chico’s FAS’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 24,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 119,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 47,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

