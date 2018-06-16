China Life Insurance (LFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

Several analysts have commented on LFC shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.49 to $13.85 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Nomura upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.

NYSE:LFC opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.32%. analysts expect that China Life Insurance will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,203,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,569,000 after acquiring an additional 288,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,258,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 178,245 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 628,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 44,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 115,423 shares in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

