Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Share Price

Media coverage about China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Life Insurance earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.0047790732644 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of China Life Insurance traded down $0.22, reaching $14.01, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 462,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,211. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.27%. sell-side analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.3185 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LFC shares. ValuEngine cut China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Macquarie upgraded China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.49 to $13.85 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Nomura raised China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

