JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises China Lodging Group (HTHT) Price Target to $53.00

China Lodging Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.50 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on China Lodging Group in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded China Lodging Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on China Lodging Group from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised China Lodging Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, T.H. Capital set a $43.75 price target on China Lodging Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. China Lodging Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Get China Lodging Group alerts:

China Lodging Group opened at $49.02 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. China Lodging Group has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44.

China Lodging Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. China Lodging Group had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $333.39 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that China Lodging Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in China Lodging Group by 178.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,080,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,259,000 after acquiring an additional 692,403 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in China Lodging Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,322,000 after acquiring an additional 233,278 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in China Lodging Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 528,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,574,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in China Lodging Group by 105.6% in the first quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 510,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,247,000 after acquiring an additional 262,199 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in China Lodging Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 461,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after acquiring an additional 196,314 shares during the period. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Lodging Group Company Profile

China Lodging Group, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Receive News & Ratings for China Lodging Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Lodging Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.