ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ChipMOS Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.3075551117787 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChipMOS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised ChipMOS Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded ChipMOS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ChipMOS Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

IMOS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. 41,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,500. ChipMOS Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $641.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. ChipMOS Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

