Swiss National Bank Has $5.13 Million Stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Choice Hotels International worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $494,607.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,694.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHH. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $83.30 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

CHH stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 74.98%. The company had revenue of $209.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

