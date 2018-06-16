Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Insider Sells $2,290,376.00 in Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) insider Chris Francis sold 48,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,290,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WVE stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. 220,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,150. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.36). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 2,613.03%. The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Mizuho set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,237,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,728,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,810,000 after buying an additional 350,570 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 896,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,933,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 662,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,264,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 337,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 47,064 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

