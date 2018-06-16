Christopher & Banks (CBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, “Christopher & Banks Corporation is a Minneapolis-based specialty retailer of women’s clothing providing exclusive fashions under the Christopher & Banks and C.J. Banks labels. Currently, the Company operates 351 stores in 30 states, located primarily in the northern half of the United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Christopher & Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CBK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. 260,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,364. Christopher & Banks has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.19.

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter. Christopher & Banks had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. research analysts expect that Christopher & Banks will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Christopher & Banks news, CEO Keri L. Jones bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 87,500 shares of company stock worth $70,175. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Christopher & Banks stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.12% of Christopher & Banks worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Christopher & Banks Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 40 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

