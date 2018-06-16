CHS Inc Preferred Shares Class B (CHSCO) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.16

Press coverage about CHS Inc Preferred Shares Class B (NASDAQ:CHSCO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CHS Inc Preferred Shares Class B earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6075468556067 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Class B stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. 14,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,484. CHS Inc Preferred Shares Class B has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $29.86.

Get CHS Inc Preferred Shares Class B alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.

In other CHS Inc Preferred Shares Class B news, Director Scott A. Cordes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Class B Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Inc Preferred Shares Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS Inc Preferred Shares Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.