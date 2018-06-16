Chubb Ltd (CB) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Shares of Chubb traded up $0.78, reaching $130.88, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 3,670,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,378. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $128.82 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.08. Chubb had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

