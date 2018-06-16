Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,684 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Churchill Downs by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Churchill Downs by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.50.

In related news, Director Richard L. Duchossois acquired 2,080 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.65 per share, for a total transaction of $500,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Duchossois purchased 1,980 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.90 per share, for a total transaction of $500,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,741. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,125 shares of company stock worth $2,002,175. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHDN stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.45. 117,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,215. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.80 and a 1 year high of $314.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

