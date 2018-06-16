AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

AirBoss of America traded down C$0.10, hitting C$14.60, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,864. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$9.96 and a 1-year high of C$14.90.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. AirBoss of America had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of C$101.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.85 million.

In other AirBoss of America news, insider James Gordon Flatt purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,942,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 541,700 shares of company stock worth $7,246,725.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through: Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

