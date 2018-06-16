Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, June 1st.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics traded up $0.40, hitting $5.75, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 118,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,257. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $114.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.19.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 212,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 119.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 102.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 87.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 857,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 36,994 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 37,197 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.