Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded by WBB Securities to Buy

WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDTX. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cidara Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics traded up $0.40, reaching $5.75, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 118,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,257. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 212,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 119.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 102.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 87.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 117.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 223,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 120,878 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

