CIGNA (NYSE:CI) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 6th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $212.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $193.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CI. Barclays assumed coverage on CIGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CIGNA from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CIGNA in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CIGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.63.

CI stock opened at $175.05 on Wednesday. CIGNA has a 12-month low of $163.02 and a 12-month high of $227.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.72. CIGNA had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that CIGNA will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $176,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,640.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of CIGNA by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CIGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of CIGNA by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 136,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,979,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CIGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,972,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in CIGNA by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

