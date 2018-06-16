CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570. CIM Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. CIM Commercial Trust had a net margin of 85.58% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter.

CMCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally invests in, owns, and operates Class-A and creative office properties located in high density, high barrier-to-entry urban markets in the United States such as the San Francisco Bay Area, Washington, DC and Los Angeles.

