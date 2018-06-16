Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,386 Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 45,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

In other news, insider Vincent D. Carson sold 22,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $2,028,777.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helen of Troy traded down $0.85, reaching $97.95, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $102.88. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.