Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Buys New Holdings in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AK Steel by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,571,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,846,000 after purchasing an additional 599,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,838,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,812,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 196,405 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,362,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,176,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AKS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. 27,919,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,744,122. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.09. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.04.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. AK Steel had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman James A. Thomson sold 10,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $45,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $55,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKS shares. Vetr lowered AK Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.34 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AK Steel from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AK Steel from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on AK Steel from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

