Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,431 Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 942.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director George Demetri sold 5,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $549,694.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,020.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines traded down $5.46, reaching $69.41, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 15.40. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 37.00% and a negative net margin of 1,068.27%. The business’s revenue was down 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

