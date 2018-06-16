Cimpress (CMPR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/24/2018 – Cimpress was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2018 – Cimpress had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Aegis. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2018 – Cimpress had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Cimpress was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2018 – Cimpress was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2018 – Cimpress had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We forecast revenue of $600.8 million, up 9.1% YOY. The consensus forecast is $615.7 million. Recall that the company does not provide quarterly or annual financial guidance.””

4/26/2018 – Cimpress was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $80.61 and a 1-year high of $171.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of -0.12.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Cimpress had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $636.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Cimpress will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katryn Blake sold 4,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $648,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $125,616.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,818.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,728. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,749,000 after purchasing an additional 175,524 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 11,991.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,795 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 986,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,309,000 after acquiring an additional 76,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $32,152,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses.

