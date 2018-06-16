Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Position Raised by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 212.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 3.3% of Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 831.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 116,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 104,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $445,213,000 after purchasing an additional 72,930 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 35,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $115.18. 5,081,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.65.

In other Valero Energy news, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $10,364,316.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total transaction of $121,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

