South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 12,200 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.10% of Cinemark worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 477,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 44,238 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 475.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on Cinemark and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

Shares of CNK stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.81. 1,336,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $780.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.47 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.24%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.

