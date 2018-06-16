Toronto Dominion Bank Has $295,000 Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,557 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.81. 1,336,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,506. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Cinemark had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $780.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is 56.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.

