Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

CINR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ciner Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Ciner Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE CINR opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. Ciner Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $507.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.12). Ciner Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Ciner Resources will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINR. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ciner Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ciner Resources by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ciner Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ciner Resources by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ciner Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

