Circuits of Value (CRYPTO:COVAL) Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

Circuits of Value (CURRENCY:COVAL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, Circuits of Value has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. Circuits of Value has a total market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $6,799.00 worth of Circuits of Value was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Circuits of Value token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Circuits of Value

COVAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2014. Circuits of Value’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Circuits of Value’s official Twitter account is @circuitsofvalue. The official website for Circuits of Value is cov.al.

Buying and Selling Circuits of Value

Circuits of Value can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Circuits of Value directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Circuits of Value should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Circuits of Value using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

