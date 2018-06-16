JT Stratford LLC Purchases 1,586 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.6% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Vetr raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.93 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Shares of Cisco Systems traded down $0.44, hitting $44.25, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 49,302,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,328,986. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $215.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

