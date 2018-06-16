Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 30,434 Shares of Schwab U S Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab U S Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,434 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U S Small Cap ETF were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab U S Small Cap ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U S Small Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,981,000 after acquiring an additional 58,230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U S Small Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U S Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U S Small Cap ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $75.47 on Friday. Schwab U S Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $75.88.

Schwab U S Small Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

